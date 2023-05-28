Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.3219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

