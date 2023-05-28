Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

