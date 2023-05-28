Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments
In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
