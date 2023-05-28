Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.