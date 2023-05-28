Brokers Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie



AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.



