Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

