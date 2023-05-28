Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.1 %

BZLFY opened at $39.34 on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.5118 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

