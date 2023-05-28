Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Caleres Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Caleres has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Caleres by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

