Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.
Capri Trading Up 1.9 %
CPRI stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $69.25.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
