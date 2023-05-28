Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $260.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.20.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

CASY stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.10.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

