Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

