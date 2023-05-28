CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 142.0% in May

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Ritson Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,514 shares in the company, valued at $412,983.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

IGR stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

