Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

