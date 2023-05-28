Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.66. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

