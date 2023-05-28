Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.74 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

