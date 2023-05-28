Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

