Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IRM opened at $53.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,660 shares of company stock worth $6,380,661. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

