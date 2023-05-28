Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $311,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.