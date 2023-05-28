Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

