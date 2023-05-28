Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

