Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 126 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40. 3M has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

