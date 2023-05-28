Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 319 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

