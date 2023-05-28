Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

