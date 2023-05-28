Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

