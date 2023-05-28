Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.