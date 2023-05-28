Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,187,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 355,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

