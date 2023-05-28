Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 153 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $343.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $328.84. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.