Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

