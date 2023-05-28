Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 667 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

