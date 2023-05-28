Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 958 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

