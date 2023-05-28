Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

