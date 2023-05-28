Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

