Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $61.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.96.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

