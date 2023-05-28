CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $215.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

