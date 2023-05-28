Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $72.00 at Argus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

CCEP stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

