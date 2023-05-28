Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 69,215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

