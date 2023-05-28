comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Critical Survey

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.24 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -1.11 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for comScore and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 183.51%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.64% -15.89% -4.22% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Summary

comScore beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

