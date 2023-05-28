Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 347 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

