Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,631,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

