Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,158 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

