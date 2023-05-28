Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,673 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,781,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

