Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

