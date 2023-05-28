Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 293 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

