Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 413 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,113 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 80,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,658,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.