Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 94.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,047,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 193.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,036,245 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 991,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.69 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

