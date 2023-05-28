Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 8,433 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

