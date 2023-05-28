Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
