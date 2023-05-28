Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,166 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

