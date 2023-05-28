Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,909 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

