Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

