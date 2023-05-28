Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

